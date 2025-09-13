Eddie Vedder Drops Live TV F-Bomb In Wrigley Field Bleachers With Cindy Crawford, Anthony Rizzo

Hey, I understood something he said for once!

This week, Anthony Rizzo announced that he was calling it a Major League Baseball career, and as such, the team with which he had the most success — the Chicago Cubs — invited him to Saturday's game to celebrate.

So, with Rizzo being one of the key members of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that ended the club's 108-year World Series drought, some of the biggest celebrity Cubs fans came out for the occasion.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and supermodel Cindy Crawford were in attendance and joined Rizzo in a stellar rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" sung from the bleachers.

Vedder's a big baseball guy. Why, just a couple of weeks ago, he was awarding the inaugural Vedder Cup guitar trophy to the Seattle Mariners after they clinched their season series against the San Diego Padres.

Do you want to know what he's not big on, though? Stopping himself from dropping a fleeting expletive on live television.

After he, Crawford, and Rizzo were done singing, they did an interview with Marquee Sports Network.

During it, Vedder — who people sometimes forget sings in front of large crowds for a living — said he was "terrified" about singing "Take Me Out To The Ball Game."

Why would that be?!

"Because I didn't want them to f--k up," Vedder said.

I've got to say that might be the clearest thing I've ever heard Eddie Vedder say. Even when he sings, it sometimes sounds like he's trying to hold a bunch of Dippin' Dots in his mouth and sing at the same time.

I like it, don't get me wrong, but if you're trying to make out the lyrics, good luck.

But that fleeting F-Bomb on a regional sports network? That was crystal clear.

Unfortunately, while it looked like everyone was having a good time, the Cubs lost to the Rays 5-4.