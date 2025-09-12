Anthony Rizzo Will Retire In A Jersey That Will Bring A Tear To Your Eye

MLB first baseman Anthony Rizzo is retiring from the league after 14 seasons, and when he does, he will do so in a jersey that speaks to something bigger than baseball.

While playing for the Padres, Cubs, and Yankees , Rizzo won four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger award, and caught the final out of the 2016 World Series that saw the Cubs end their 107-year title drought.

He was considered one of the best at his position for most of his career, and brought an infectious smile and great attitude that was appreciated by all who got to meet him.

But that’s not all he’ll be remembered for.

Rizzo was heavily involved in charitable work for kids with cancer. A survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma as a 17-year-old himself , he delivered on a promise to start a foundation that helped families of kids with cancer. Thus, the "Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation" was born, and he has helped dozens of families since its inception.

Evidently, his work was so important to him that he’s going to highlight it when he officially retires.

He’ll wear a Cubs jersey with the number 44 and "Rizzo" emblazoned on the back. But dozens of other names will be on there; signatures of the child cancer patients from Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Man, that’s going to tug at a lot of heartstrings. It’s already ripped mine apart.

This man clearly has a heart as big as the amount of baseball talent he possesses. Some people will remember his talent and what he accomplished on the diamond for a while. But the legacy he will leave in the lives of those kids will last far longer than that.

How can you not just love baseball?