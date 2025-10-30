LSU Coaching Legend Teases Return After Brian Kelly's Humiliating Firing

Is Ed Orgeron bound for Baton Rouge?

The LSU Tigers are currently looking for a new coach after Brian Kelly was kicked to the curb following a blowout loss to Texas A&M.

A tenure that started with national title hopes ended with Kelly getting the boot following several disappointing seasons.

Now, Ed Orgeron is ready to save the Tigers.

Ed Orgeron teases LSU return.

Orgeron coached LSU starting in 2016 until he was fired at the conclusion of the 2021 season. He brought the Tigers a national title ring for the 2019 season with Joe Burrow under center.

The 2019 LSU team is widely considered to be one of the greatest college football teams to ever take the field. Now, Orgeron might be ready to run it back.

"Are you kidding me? Hey, I'm one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck; I could be there today," the former Tigers coach said Wednesday on ESPN Radio's "UnSportsmanLike" when asked about a potential LSU reunion.

While it would be incredible to see Orgeron return to Baton Rouge, that's simply not going to happen. There is no chance you see him running the Tigers again.

He might return to coaching somewhere in some capacity, but it's not going to be as the head coach of the Tigers. There is absolutely no world where that comes to fruition.

Plus, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is out here talking about the hiring process like he's prepared to declare emergency war powers.

As a huge college football fan, I'd love to see Orgeron back on the sidelines, but I can guarantee you there will be no LSU return. It would be wildly entertaining because the man is a soundbite machine. However, LSU isn't going down an old path. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.