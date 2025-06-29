Ed Orgeron Goes HARD At Former LSU Staffer's Wedding

It would appear as though former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is enjoying the college football offseason quite well.

That's video evidence of Ed O being the life of the party at a former LSU staffer's wedding this weekend.

As a fellow "unbutton your dress shirt on the dance floor" kind of guy, I have to commend Orgeron for going the extra mile and committing to full tarps off.

He's twice my age and has twice the confidence I'll ever have.

In that vein, it looks like the guy is staying in ridiculously good shape.

The man is 63 years old and has a better physique than Drake's photoshopped Instagram body.

I pray I look like Ed Orgeron when I am in my 60s.

The comments are all pretty harsh toward the former national championship-winning head coach, likely coming from a contingent of salty LSU fans or SEC fans who got beat by Orgeron.

Let the man live his life, people!

The Cajun ball coach has certainly had his ups and downs over the years.

Orgeron famously led LSU to a 15-0 record in 2019, leading many to dub that edition of the Tigers the greatest college football team of all-time.

It's hard to argue! With players like Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Grant Delpit, and Derrick Stingley smattering the depth chart, a natty that season was almost preordained.

After the magic of 2019, Orgeron was never able to reach the dizzying heights he hit with Burrow and company, and was fired midway through the 2021 season, less than two years removed from that historic campaign.

We can't forget his legendary response to being fired by LSU, saying "what time you want me to leave and what door you want me to go out of, brother?"

With such an unceremonious exit on his ledger, it's nice to see Orgeron enjoying his time as a retired coach, and doing so with one of his old LSU cohorts, no less.

As far as jobs go, it doesn't get much better than being a fired college football coach, so it's safe to say he has every reason to be dancing with his shirt off at weddings these days.

Keep living the dream, Ed O!

