Drake Gets ROASTED On X For His "Fake Abs"

Abdominals. A six-pack. Washboard abs.

Whatever you call them in your neck of the woods, everyone wants them.

They're incredibly hard to come by unless you're super-disciplined in both the weight room and in the kitchen.

Many men and women have tried and failed to achieve a shredded midsection.

It's so rare to see someone with a well-defined six-pack, that you are less likely to have visible abs than be a millionaire.

Apparently, Aubrey "Drake" Graham wants to have his cake and eat it too, being a multi-millionaire with a six-pack and all.

Upon first blush, our guy Drizzy here looks like he's been hitting the ab wheel extra hard to try and get his summer bod locked in, but if you zoom in a little closer you can tell things aren't exactly as they appear.

There are some wild ridges in some weird places and, compared to his chest and arms, his abs are way more shredded than the rest of his body.

Drake should know better than anyone that the internet will roast you into oblivion if you give them an inch, and man, did the fine people on X have their way with Mr. Certified Lover Boy!

Stop, stop, he's already dead!

Drake has been taking his fair share of L's over the past few years, so at this point this probably isn't exactly foreign territory for the rap star.

It's clear the internet isn't buying Drake's new-found abdominals, but what isn't clear is whether these are photoshopped or prosthetic abs.

Some savvy internet sleuth may have even found an undoctored photo revealing Drake's real midsection.

Honestly, if he had just posted this picture he probably wouldn't have received nearly as much hate.

Drake is currently 38 years old, and while that isn't ancient from a muscle-building perspective, you do tend to carry a little more fat in your midsection as you cross into your 40s.

There is no shame in looking like that un-edited photo above. I see a man in his late 30s in relatively good shape, probably somewhere in the vicinity of 19-20% body fat; perfectly healthy for a guy his age.

Of course, as someone in the comments pointed out, Kendrick Lamar may have known about Drake's "fake abs" all along, stemming back to the lyrics in his diss track "Euphoria."

Regardless of where Drake got his abs, this is another classic edition of people - both famous and otherwise - pretending to be something they are not.

It's just comforting to know that even millionaire celebrities have to get a little touched up for the 'gram every now and then.

Many such cases, indeed.