Ed Orgeron Makes Future Coaching Plans Clear With Just A Few Words: WATCH

Ed Orgeron continues to indicate his time in coaching might not be over just yet.

Orgeron was responsible for coaching one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. He led the 2019 LSU Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship behind Joe Burrow's arm.

That LSU team is without question solidly in the debate for the greatest team ever. However, all good things must come to an end.

Orgeron went 11-11 in the two seasons that followed, and exited the program after the 2021 season. At the time, it seemed like the electric coach and soundbite machine was ready to run off into the sunset.

It appears that might no longer be the case.

Ed Orgeron wants to coach again.

Ed Orgeron indicated back in August the door could be open to a return, and it appears that was more than talk.

The man wants his whistle and playsheet back.

"All depends on what the best thing available - job - is, but I'm ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I'm ready to go," Orgeron told Jacques Doucet this week when asked about a potential return.

You can watch Orgeron's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I think a lot of people will read into these comments as Orgeron wanting to possibly return to college. I don't see that happening. It could, but it's not likely.

Where Orgeron belongs is firmly as a volunteer assistant at the high school level. That man truly loves the game. He loves every part of the sport. Every cog in the machine, and men like that thrive in the low-stakes world of high school football.

Imagine being a 16-year-old kid in Florida or Louisiana and having Ed Orgeron giving you hype speeches three hours after taking a math test.

He would crush it, and there would be zero pressure or expectations. He's also 64-years-old. Why would he want to do with the new era of college football and NIL?

No chance that the national champion coach wants that headache.

Where would you like to see Orgeron land? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.