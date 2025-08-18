Ed Orgeron Wants To Coach College Football Again, But Where?

I need Coach O back on the Bayou like I need air to breathe!

He's baaaack!

College football fans across the country rejoice, as former LSU Tigers head coach, Ed Orgeron went on the Pardon My Take podcast and announced he's "itching" to get back into coaching.

Getting everyone's favorite lovable Cajun back in the game of college football would be a huge win, but where will the former national championship-winning head coach end up?

Conventional wisdom would suggest Coach O is waiting for the folks in Baton Rogue to grow tired of the Brian Kelly experience, and if Kelly doesn't make the College Football Playoff in year four, there is a chance the LSU job could open up for Orgeron.

I happen to think there is an even better landing spot waiting for the gravelly-voiced Louisiana native if the coaching carousel lines up just right.

Coach O Staying In Louisiana?

Tulane currently employs a man by the name of Jon Sumrall, and if the Green Wave have another successful season under his watch, the 43-year-old head coach could have his pick of the litter when it comes to available Power 4 jobs.

Should the right job open up, say, for example, Auburn (Sumrall is a native of Huntsville, Alabama), Tulane could be in the market for a new head ball coach.

That's where Ed Orgeron comes in.

Geographically, the fit is about as perfect as it gets, with Tulane University being located in the Cajun-friendly confines of New Orleans.

It would also be a great place for Coach O to get his coaching feet wet again from an "on-the-field" perspective.

The Green Wave are a perfect example of low expectations meeting high performance, particularly in the past three seasons, as the AAC upstart has compiled a 32-10 record in that timeframe as well as a Cotton Bowl victory over USC to show for it.

Orgeron would be handed the keys to a ready-made football operation, and things would only get better from there with his championship experience and knowledge of the Louisiana recruiting footprint.

Then, if and when Coach O decided to move to a bigger and better opportunity, it would be a layup for both him and the schools courting him.

Tulane has already given former head coach Willie Fritz a stellar coaching job with Houston, and if this scenario plays out to where Sumrall makes his way to a Power 4 school, the track record of Green Wave coaches being courted by big-time universities would be beneficial for both Orgeron and Tulane.

Think about it: Coach O back on the Bayou!

I can't imagine anything better than that.

Regardless of where he ends up, I can honestly say college football is better with Ed Orgeron among its coaching ranks.

Here's hoping he finds his way back sooner rather than later.