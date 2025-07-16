EBUG Legend David Ayres Gives His Take On NHL's Big Rule Change

I'm still in a state of mourning now that the NHL will be shaking up its emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, rule in the new collective bargaining agreement. This means that no longer will we get to see accountants, Zamboni drivers, or beer leagues throw on their pads and backstop an NHL club.

Instead, each team will employ a full-time, traveling replacement goalie instead of the home team supplying one backup who, I believe, sat up in the press box, slamming chicken tenders and watching the game until needed.

What a gig…

It's a shame because the current EBUG rule is one of the last great quirky rules in sports that kind of feels old school in the best way.

That said, I get why NHL teams wouldn't want to run the risk of missing out on a playoff spot because they had to use an EBUG.

Though sometimes it worked out, most famously for Zamoni driver David Ayres, who backstopped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020 (a certain very handsome writer live bet the Leafs puck line when news broke they needed an EBUG. Mistake).

Sportsnet put together an interesting article where they spoke to some current and former EBUGs about the rule change, including Ayres.

"I like that the EBUG position got so much attention over the last five, six years," he said. "There’s no other position in sports like it. It kind of sucks that it’s going away in a sense. I know there are a lot of guys on the EBUG lists that were hoping to get their shot at playing in a game, but I think it’s smart."

Yeah, I'm inclined to agree with Ayres on this one. As awesome as the rule as it currently stands is for fans and for the EBUGs themselves, the version that the league will switch two in 2026 makes much more sense for the teams.

Still, it's a bummer to see the classic EBUG go the way of the dodo.