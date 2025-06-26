NHL Is Reportedly Going To Kill The Best Rule In Sports

Guys, I've got some good news and bad news…

Let's start with the good news: According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the NHL and NHLPA are gearing up to announce a framework for the next collective bargaining agreement, which would go into effect in September of 2026.

That's huge because the NHL is no stranger to work stoppages, and can now ride the wave of success that the league has seen in the wake of things like the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Stanley Cup Final, and they're upcoming return to the Olympics.

There are going to be a lot of changes. Seravalli reports that the regular season will grow to 84 games, while the preseason will be shortened, player contracts will be limited to seven years (which means July will be the last time a player can lock up an eight-year deal), teams will no longer be allowed to impose dress codes, and there will be improvements to player health insurance benefits during and after their playing careers.

Now… the bad news…

The league will reportedly kill off the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, rule, and instead, each team will employ full-time emergency netminders.

That means that we will no longer get those incredible stories of beer leaguers, accountants, or Zamboni drivers being thrust into NHL action come the 2026-27 season, and that is a massive bummer.

However, I get why teams would want this, and I think I get why the NHLPA would be all about it.

For the teams, not every EBUG situation winds up like the one where Zamboni driver David Ayres suited up for the Carolina Hurricanes and stonewalled the Toronto Maple Leafs. They don't want to lose a game simply because their two goalies were hurt.

On the NHLPA side, I would imagine that the person getting hired as the full-time EBUG would be a former player, and therefore, there would be some steady income going to 32 ex-players.

It's a shame to see what was one of the most unique rules in all of sports go the way of the dodo, but hey, at least we have some incredible stories from the original EBUG era.