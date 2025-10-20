Eagles Won The Super Bowl Last Season But Jalen Hurts Reminds Everyone 'We Ain't (Bleeping) Losers No More'

Life is just different for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and the quickest way to understand the environment they operate in is listening to the quarterback's words as he made his way back to the winning locker room after a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday:

"We ain't f---ing losers no more," Hurts exclaimed.

Eagles Given Little Margin For Error

Message received.

And message apparently necessary because the Eagles are always given little margin for error.

Their fans don't tolerate failure for very long before the expletives and epithets stream from the stands onto the field. Their media asks pointed, penetrating, challenging questions even amid success.

And even the players and coaches themselves have little tolerance for losses and even wins that aren't scripted exactly as they would like.

This team operates in a veritable Thunderdome, and the freaks wearing masks and buzz cuts and carrying clubs lined with knives are always coming at them in waves.

Two Straight Eagles Losses Terrible

So, can you imagine what it's like to operate like this over the span of an NFL season? Now imagine what it's like operating in this environment the previous two weeks following consecutive losses to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

It was like Armaggedon. And the Eagles were in the epicenter of the nuking.

But Sunday's win at Minnesota put the pain of the last two weeks in the rearview. Last week, Hurts had made the comment that one has to smile and accept the challenge to recover after losses. That led to Sunday's exaltation.

"Yeah, I mean, just the feeling of losing, simple as that," Hurts said. "I know there's a clip where to confirm I said that we're not losers anymore, because that’s all I can think about. That's all I can think about throughout these last two weeks, having opportunities to finish the game, to finish the fourth quarter. I really think this is the first time finishing the fourth quarter and finishing the second half.

"And so those things come up, and that's important in this game. And so I think definitely there was some fire there, but within that fire, you have to be in the calm, focus on executing your job.

Jalen Hurts Best Game Of Year

Hurts was stellar. He completed 19-of-23 passes for 326 yards. He threw three touchdowns. And he finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

But didn't you just read that's not always enough with these Eagles. It's not just about winning. Or just about collecting stats.

It's about winning, collecting big stats and doing it all at the exact right time when big plays are necessary and delivered.

Anything else gets sometimes scrutinized as somewhat lacking or not perfect. Yeah, hard existence.

But no such scrutiny is necessary for this one.

Hurts And Receivers Connect

Hurts and receiver DeVonta Smith combined nine times for 183 yards, including a season-long 79-yard touchdown.

Not enough!

The Eagles, you see, have another receiver in A.J. Brown who has been known to sulk if he's not used or not allowed to contribute. He did all of the above against the Vikings.

Hurts found Brown for a 37-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4 on Philadelphia’s opening drive. And Hurts combined with Brown a second time for a game-sealing 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

So Brown not only delivered 121 receiving yards, but he was important in key moments. So he has no room to complain about anything this week.

The Eagles defense similarly delivered well enough, limiting the Vikings to only one touchdown.

Saquon Barkley Limited

The only nitpick? Saquon Barkley, a 2,000-yard rusher last season, managed only 44 rushing yards and averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH!

Problem!

"Find a way to win and then identify issues and get better from it," coach Nick Sirianni said. "I know how I felt for the last two weeks not winning. So I'm never going to take a win for granted ever again. I think sometimes in the midst of it, you can be like, man, like we'll be there, we'll get there.

"We're gonna enjoy the heck out of this thing. And then we're gonna identify the things that we need to work on."