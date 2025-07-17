Eagles Super Bowl Linebacker Bryan Braman Passes Away At 38

Sad news for the Philadelphia Eagles family as former Super Bowl Champion linebacker Bryan Braman has passed away at the age of 38.

The news comes just five months after Braman was diagnosed with a "rare, aggressive form of cancer," according to his agent. Less than two weeks ago, I wrote about how Braman's family and former NFL teammates set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses. Among those who donated was Braman's former Houston Texans teammate J.J. Watt, who helped bring attention to the cause by donating $10,000. Braman played three seasons with the Texans before signing with the Eagles.

"It's hard. I feel like I lost my firstborn. This kid, he gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn't stay with him. That's something I'll always cherish. My heart hurts today," Braman's agent and friend Sean Stelllato told KPRC "His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special."

"I didn't intend on crying this morning. "Then I read the news on my teammate, Bryan Braman… A Champion in life and a warrior in death," Emmanuel Acho tweeted as the sad news made the rounds across social media on Thursday.

Braman's final NFL game was with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He recorded a tackle in the game to help Philly defeat the New England Patriots 41-33.

However, Braman will forever be remembered for the play in which he truly demonstrated how much he loved the game of football.

BRAMAN'S HELMET-LESS TACKLE

During a game in 2011 while playing with the Texans, Braman went viral for making a tackle without having a helmet on. The play immediately began getting praise as Bryan went above and beyond when some other players might not have.

Bryan is survived by his wife and two young children.

Rest in Peace, brother.