Eagles Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Faces Cancer Battle

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion linebacker Bryan Braman is facing the fight of his life.

The former Philly and Houston Texans linebacker's agent recently revealed the sad news during an interview.

"At Stellato Sports, Bryan Braham has always stood for strength, resilience and leadership," agent Sean Stellato told KPRC 2 in Houston. "He is a pillar and a staple of the underdog. Now, in the face of cancer, he embodies those qualities more than ever. If there is one person that I know that can beat cancer, it is Bryan Braman, who I have always considered family. He’s in the fight of his life. Please support Bryan and keep him in your prayers."

BRYAN BATTLES RARE FORM OF CANCER

Stellato went on to say that Braman's cancer is a "rare and aggressive form" and that he has already undergone multiple surgeries. Using that same vigor and fight as he did to help the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Braman recently completed an experimental car-T program designed to help shrink the cancerous cells.

"With the cancer that Bryan has, which is a VERY rare form of cancer, the Car-t treatment had the highest chance of success as the cells are reprogrammed to fight this cancer that is within Bryan. His cells did re-infuse themselves, and did in fact start reproducing within his bone marrow. At first, the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back. At this point, Bryan has had to start having chemo treatments that are designed for the treatment program Bryan is in.

BRAMAN FAMOUSLY MADE A TACKLE WITH NO HELMET!

Doctors are concerned about how many rounds of chemo he can undergo without further damaging his body.

Nevertheless, Braman continues to fight and is willing to do anything and everything to kick cancer, a fight similar to what he showed in 2011 when he famously made a helmet-less tackle during a Texans game!

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help fund Braman's cancer procedures as well as supplies like protein drinks and Gatorade as he continues to keep his strength up. Other NFL players like Emmanuel Acho and J.J. Watt have also donated and tweeted out awareness about the linebacker's battle.

You've got this, Bryan!