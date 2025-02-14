Eagles Fans Mercilessly Roast Philly Mayor During Her Celebration Speech: 'Wrap It Up!'

Philadelphia Eagles fans not only love tearing down telephone poles and shooting off fireworks in the streets, they love booing people who give speeches that take too long.

Throughout the streets of "The City of Brotherly Love," Eagles fans gathered to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, any parade that takes place in Philadelphia is bound to display the degeneracy of some of its sports fan base, and today was no exception. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was just minding his own business and celebrating the win of the team he assembled, when a beer can struck him in the forehead and caused him to bleed.

Yikes. While that’s rough and a little embarrassing, it's still a battle scar that he can wear with pride and a fun story he can tell his grandkids. But Philadelphia mayor Cherrelle Parker had a humiliating moment that she will want to forget.

To be clear, this is the same Parker who proved on January 21 that she couldn’t properly spell her own team’s name.

With that memory in their minds, Eagles fans watched in frustration as Parker rambled on and on for over five minutes . She tried so hard to appeal to the crowd, but the more she droned on, the more you could tell she was trying to make the moment about her. Eagles fans caught on to this, and as she neared the end of her speech, a very distinct chant broke out.

"Wrap it up! Wrap it up!" roared the crowd.

No one is safe from the wrath of the Philly sports fans, not Santa, not the mayor, nobody. There is no one sacred in their eyes, if you displease the Eagles faithful, they will let you know.

Philadelphia fans are a different species of human.