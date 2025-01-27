Driver Plows Through Group Of Eagles Fans, Man Stabbed Outside Stadium During Wild Celebrations In Philly

Chaos unfolds in the streets when a Philadelphia sports team wins a major event. It's like clockwork, and that chaos wasted no time following the Eagles' blowout victory over the Washington Commanders to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

While the vast majority of Eagles fans celebrating the win simply shut down entire streets and climbed a few light poles here and there - which is innocent fun when it comes to Birds fans - it wasn't all ‘mostly peaceful’ celebrations taking place. The city's Democratic mayor, who can't spell the word ‘Eagles’, may deem them peaceful, but those in reality realize the instances were nothing but violence.

Shortly after the Eagles finalized their win, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a 34-year-old man in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field after an argument escalated. The younger man was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition while his elder was arrested.

In the meantime, thousands of Eagles fans took to the streets downtown to celebrate the win, and unfortunately several were injured after a driver decided to drive their car directly through them.

According to NBC Philadelphia, police said that multiple people were taken to the hospital while several more were injured during the incident that took place around 9:30 PM, around three hours after the game was over.

A witness told the outlet that it all stemmed from some sort of argument with a woman who then "drove straight down into the crowd and hit probably at least 30 people."

If you had to guess, you'd probably say that the driver found themselves in the middle of a mob of Eagles fans who shut down either the street they lived on or where their parking garage was, they literally couldn't move, and road rage set in, but that's pure speculation. There is no telling the actual circumstances.

Police were able to take a suspect into custody after the crash.

Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.