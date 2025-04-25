Eagles Draft Pick Jihaad Campbell Handles Microphones As Well As He Does SEC Offensive Lineman

A fairly dull first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft got some late juice courtesy of Philadelphia's newest Eagle, Jihaad Campbell. After just one blockbuster trade (thank you, Cleveland - Jacksonville) and hours of Shedeur Sanders speculation, Philly traded up one spot in the first round with Kansas City (from 32 to 31) to snag Campbell.

In doing so, the reigning Super Bowl champs didn't just land a linebacker from Alabama. They also snagged themselves some entertainment.

Side note - how about K.C. and Philly playing nice just months after that Super Bowl LIX drubbing?

Minutes after being drafted, Campbell was interviewed live on NFL Network by Jamie Erdahl in front of hundreds of thousands in Green Bay. And Campbell did not disappoint. He handled the microphone with as much ease as he did SEC offensive lineman. Instead of see ballcarrier, grab ballcarrier - Campbell saw microphone and grabbed microphone.

Over and over again.

Erdhal quickly went from surprised to amused with Campbell's mic skills. When she told Campbell the rookie has a future in television when his playing career wraps up, Campbell responded accordingly: "You're damn right!"

This is the Philly content we need. Who wants more of Jason Kelce and his brother - what's his name? - talking about their mom's cookies and post-playing career weight loss? Don't those dudes occasionally mix in some tears from time to time too? Nah. Not interested. Give me Campbell. This dude played at Alabama under Nick Saban (until last fall). You know he's seen some shit.

And the way he grabbed that microphone? Alpha move. That's why he's a linebacker and not a defensive back.

Did I mention that Campbell also often played for the Crimson Tide sans gloves?

Jihaad Campbell Was First-Team All-SEC In 2024

Do you know what kind of psychopath plays without gloves? That's Sean Taylor shit. Nobody does that anymore. Hell, even the kickers are wearing gloves now.

Speaking of which, did you see the size of those mitts when he continuously grabbed Erdhal's mic? Campbell's got a set of paws on him. We're talking Wreck-It-Ralph meat hooks.

You know what they say, big hands, big…media career.

Campbell spent most of his time playing on the outside in Tuscaloosa, but if Thursday night showed us anything, it's that his future in Philly might be at mic 'backer.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF