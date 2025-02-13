Eagles DB Gets Massive Super Bowl Tattoo You Need To See

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Isaiah Rodgers will not only have a Super Bowl ring to forever remind him of winning the big game against the Chiefs, but also a massive tattoo to go along with it.

The 27-year-old cornerback showed off the brand-new ink on his right calf that includes the Super Bowl LIX logo, as well as the 40-22 winning score and his #34 jersey number.

Immediately, Eagles fans began giving Rodgers props for a tattoo that actually looks pretty damn sick. "They can never take that away, literally" one Eagles fan wrote Rodgers, who responded back, "Never."

Other Eagles fans then began tweeting Rodgers their own Eagles Super Bowl designs that they'd been working on getting tattooed.

IS IT COOL WHEN FANS GET THEIR TEAM'S TATTED?

With the Eagles currently the third favorite team to win next year's Super Bowl at +700 odds (behind the Chiefs and Ravens). it's a good thing that Isaiah has another leg that's a blank canvas for another possible tattoo.

But I want to ask YOU, the OutKick audience, what do you think of Isaiah Rodgers getting a Championship tattoo? Too much? Or too cool? And is it one thing for a player to get inked up to celebrate his team's victory, and another for a fan?

Let me know! Tweet me at: @TheGunzShow