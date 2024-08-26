Woman Gets Massive Caitlin Clark Tattoo.....With A Brutal Mistake

A woman decided to get a massive tattoo of Caitlin Clark, but she should have checked for mistakes first.

Clark continues to take the WNBA by storm and has been on an incredible run lately. For the first time in league history, it is actually relevant and has people talking.

There's one person responsible for that:

The Indiana Fever superstar, and she has people hyped.

Caitlin Clark fan messes up tattoo

Not only is Clark generating an unprecedented amount of hype, but one person bought into the mania by getting a huge tattoo of the Fever rookie on her arm.

There's just one huge problem.

The tattoo appears to feature Clark shooting with her left hand, which is incorrect. The former Iowa sensation is right handed - not left.

You can see the tattoo below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Someone floated to me it's possible the tattoo is wrong so it looks like she's shooting with her right hand in the mirror. I have no idea if that's how it works as I have zero tattoos, but I'm skeptical there's any reasonable explanation here.

It definitely appears that she just messed it up, and the poor woman now has an incorrect tattoo on her arm unless she gets it changed.

I love the idea and passion. Absolutely horrible execution. Generally speaking, tattoos are done based off pictures. Where is there a picture of Clark firing off a shot with her left hand?

Better luck with whatever tattoo comes next. It seems like this woman is going to need it. Let me know what you think of the tattoo and mistake at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.