Eagles-Commanders Brawl Results In Six Fines For Five Players For $70,048 Total

Washington's Javon Kinlaw receives largest penalty at $20,288 for taking swing during heated exchange over late-game play call

It's the NFL not the NHL, and the league on Saturday made that point to five players on the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders by levying multiple fines for a brawl the two teams got into last week.

Tyler Steen Fined By NFL

The league announces most fines every Saturday and the financial hammer came down on the guys involved in the goal line, ahem, difference of opinion during the Week 16 game between the teams.

For the Eagles, guard Tyler Steen received one $8,435 fine for "striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing," which is an unnecessary roughness violation. The Eagles offensive lineman also got another $8,435 fine for taking a swing at an opponent, which is also an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Interestingly, even though multiple Eagles players came to Steen's aid and were involved in some pushing and shoving, Steen was the only player on that team fined.

Four Commanders Players Fined

Not so for the Commanders.

They were peeved the Eagles went for a two-point conversation late in a game the Eagles were clearly going to win. And so that was enough to ignite some tempers.

So, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was fined $20,288 for taking a swing at somebody.

Safety Quan Martin was fined $11,572 for "striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing."

Safety Will Harris was fined $11,593 for grabbing Steen by the face mask.

And cornerback Mike Sainristil was fined $9,725 for "striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing."

All of the fines on the Washington players were also in response to unnecessary roughness penalties.

NFL Stats On Fines

Philadelphia’s Tyler Steen, Washington’s Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin were all ejected from the game.

The NFL snapped 38,142 plays through the end of Week 16. Of those plays, 322 resulted in fines.

And this two-point attempt play that had the Eagles and Commanders fighting for respect was one of 27 plays in Week 16 that resulted in a fine.

But it was the only play that resulted in six fines.