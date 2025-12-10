Nick Sirianni Hit With Ridiculous Jalen Hurts Question Amid Philly Media's Latest Spiral

New York has long been viewed as the de facto toughest and oftentimes most absurd sports media landscape in American sports, and while Philadelphia is consistently mentioned in that conversation, the media in the 215 still doesn't quite get the respect it deserves on the scale of craziness.

The latest example of this came courtesy of Philly's WIP Radio on Wednesday when Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni jumped on the airwaves for the network's morning show.

Joe DeCamara, a co-host of the morning show, bluntly asked Sirianni if Jalen Hurts would be the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite Sirianni joining over the phone, you could feel the eye-roll he inevitably gave when hearing the question, and after the coach's quick response back, DeCamara pushed further, questioning if there was a possibility that Hurts could be benched later in the season if he "continues to struggle."

Sirianni didn't immediately hang up the phone, although he probably thought about it, before rightfully calling the question "ridiculous."

Hurts may be coming off the worst performance of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, but for someone's brain to actually come up with the thought that the Eagles should potentially look to bench him, and then ask the head coach about the idea, is legitimately insane.

Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in the same calendar year we're currently living in, and was named the game's MVP. He's accounted for 27 total touchdowns compared to six interceptions, with four of those coming against the Chargers alone.

The Eagles are also 8-5 on the year and the heavy favorite to win the NFC East, meaning that there is zero need for anything even resembling panic at the moment.

To suggest that Hurts is the problem — or at least a big enough problem that he may need to be benched — does not make one iota of sense.

Nobody in Kansas City is questioning whether the Chiefs should bench Patrick Mahomes after his putrid performance against the Houston Texans, but Philadelphia simply has to deal in extremes.