Eagles CJ Gardner-Johnson Wears WILD Anti-Swifties Hoodie

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson had quite the anti-Swifties message earlier Friday when he wore a derogatory sweatshirt ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

"Swifties can LIX My Balls," read Garner's shirt as he went on an Instagram Live across his social media channels just prior to getting on one of the Eagles players' floats.

Of course, Gardner and the Eagles just defeated Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX… but talk about a play on words! There is, however, some history between CJ and Kelce and the Swifties.

SWIFTIES ARE NOT HAPPY WITH GARDNER

Gardner is known as one of the bigger trash talkers in the league, even being ejected earlier this season during a game against the Washington Commanders for his language. He made things a bit personal though after the Eagles destroyed the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, by personally ripping Travis Kelce, telling him that he should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend rather than be with Taylor Swift.

"Should've stayed with that thick s****," Gardner-Johnson wrote on his Instagram stories. Just to make sure everyone understood what he meant, the Eagles safety then followed that up with another post that showed Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in a bikini showing off her "assets" if you would, with an emphasis on the first three letters.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS LEFT NEGATIVE REVIEWS ON FAMILY RESTAURANT

Swifties, of course, didn't take too kindly to that post and responded by leaving a barrage of one-star reviews and negative reviews on Gardner-Johnson's mother's Florida restaurant in recent days.

Fast-forward to today's Swifties hoodie, and you can be sure that this feud isn't going away anytime soon!

