College Football Fans Claim They’ve Found The Hysterical Moment Dylan Raiola Decided On Oregon

Dylan Raiola has committed to the Oregon Ducks after jumping into the transfer portal following two seasons at quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The former five-star recruit picking Eugene as his next landing spot doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, but it didn't stop the college football world from having some fun about his decision to join the Ducks.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last two years or just block out anything and everything involved with Nebraska football, Raiola has developed a likeness to three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. When we say likeness, we aren't being facetious; practically everything the young man does on a football field is an imitation of Mahomes.

Raiola rocks the same, over-the-top sunglasses Mahomes does off the field, copies his in-game aesthetic with the equipment he chooses to wear, and even does Mahomes' signature pre-game jump ritual. A kid has got to look up to someone, and Mahomes is certainly a strong role model to have, but Raiola's antics border on creepy.

But what do Mahomes, who did not go to Oregon, Raiola's transfer decision, and the Ducks have in common?

Well, the good corner of folks on social media uncovered a recent moment where Mahomes donned an Oregon jersey on Instagram after losing a bet to teammate Jeff Bassa when Texas Tech, Mahomes' former school, fell to Bassa's Ducks in the CFB Playoff.

Raiola may have seen Mahomes in the Oregon jersey and thought, ‘Hey, I’d look pretty good as a Duck.'

In all seriousness, Oregon could end up being a phenomenal spot for Raiola to continue to develop and take over the QB1 role of a team that made it to the final four of this season's Playoff.

Dante Moore is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and will likely be the second quarterback to have his name called in the first round after a very strong season in Eugene. Raiola, who has shown flashes of having the makeup of being a top-tier signal caller, could slide right into the top seat in the Ducks' quarterback room.