Nebraska QB Looks Like A Patrick Mahomes Clone, And The Internet Is Shook

Dylan Raiola appears to have taken a page out of Patrick Mahomes' book when it comes to his appearance.

The Nebraska QB enters the program with an insane amount of hype after being a five star recruit. Cornhuskers fans are hoping he can inject life into a program that has been struggling for years.

Can he do it right away as a freshman? That remains to be seen, but if his appearance is a sign of anything, he's doing his best to channel the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Raiola straight up looked like a clone of Mahomes when arriving to camp. Check out the comparison from Adam Schefter below.

Internet reacts to Dylan Raiola looking like Patrick Mahomes.

The internet had plenty of reactions to Raiola's appearance, and some people were downright shook. Check out the responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Even Mahomes weighed in on the look from the young QB.

The resemblance is honestly a bit jarring. If you told me that was a picture of Patrick Mahomes, I would have believed you in a heartbeat. I would have bought it without hesitation.

Yet, it's definitely not. That's Dylan Raiola. That's Nebraska's great hope at turning around a program that has struggled mightily since firing Bo Pelini.

Now, looking like Patrick Mahomes is funny, but it won't get you anywhere on the field. He needs to play like Patrick Mahomes if Nebraska wants any shot of having a successful season. The Cornhuskers have games against Colorado, Rutgers, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin and Iowa. That's six games they could easily lose and there's also games against Illinois and UCLA.

Raiola is going to have to play at a high level to win the QB job and then at an even higher level if he wants the team to make it through that schedule.

Let me know what you think of Raiola's look and future at Nebraska at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.