Drunk Sports Bettor Overseas ID'd As Harasser Targeting Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. faced death threats targeting his family after a poor performance against the Cincinnati Reds on May 10.

The threats came from an overseas sports bettor who was intoxicated and upset after wagering on the Astros. The man said he wanted to "murder" McCullers, Jr. and his family,

READ: Lance McCullers Jr. Had To Hire 24-Hour Security In Wake Of Death Threats

McCullers, Jr., who shares two daughters with his wife, Kara, hired 24-hour private security to protect his family.

The Houston Police Department, in a statement to ESPN, confirmed that charges are pending against the unnamed harasser.

READ: Astros Pitcher, Kids Receive Death Threats After Rough Start Against Reds

This incident followed McCullers, Jr.’s second start in over two years, having been sidelined by injury. In that game, he surrendered seven runs in the first inning.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with," McCullers, Jr. said. He added, "She asked me when I came home, ‘Daddy, like, what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?’"

McCullers, Jr., a first-round draft pick in 2012, has been a key pitcher for the Astros, contributing to their 2017 World Series championship. The organization and Astros fans widely condemned the threats, rallying in support of McCullers, Jr. and his family.

Betting on sports doesn’t justify being a bonehead. Keep it classy, folks.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela