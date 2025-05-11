Astros Pitcher, Kids Receive Death Threats After Rough Start Against Reds

It was only a regular-season game in early May, but some Houston Astros fans did not take the team's loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night very well. According to Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., he and his children received death threats after his rocky outing on the bump.

In what was only his second start since the 2022 World Series as he's dealt with numerous injuries, McCullers allowed seven earned runs in just one-third of an inning in Houston's eventual 13-9 loss at home.

While logical fans gave him a bit of grace given the circumstances, not all of them did.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's loss, McCullers shared details of the death threats directed at his young children.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with," the 31-year-old said. "So just as a father, I think there have been many, many threats over the years aimed at me mostly, and I think actually one or two people from other issues around baseball actually had to go to jail for things like that. But I think bringing kids into the equation, threatening to find them or next time they see us in public, they’re going to stab my kids to death, things like that, it’s tough to hear as a dad."

McCullers and his wife, Kara, have two daughters.

Astros manager Joe Espada was understandably furious about the threats made against McCuller and his family.

"There are people who are threatening his life and the life of his kids because of his performance," Espada said. "It is very unfortunate that we have to deal with this. After all he’s done for this city, for his team, the fact that we have to talk about that in my office — I got kids too and it really drives me nuts that we have to deal with this. Very sad, very, very sad."

The Astros said the Houston Police Department and MLB security had been alerted about the threats.