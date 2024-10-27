Penn State QB Caught On Video Cussing Out Person After Injury: WATCH

Penn State QB Drew Allar was very heated during a Saturday night win against Wisconsin.

Allar left the game at the very end of the first half of the 28-13 victory after suffering what appeared to be a lower body/ankle injury.

He never returned to the game, and Penn State backup Beau Pribula came in to lead the comeback effort against Luke Fickell's Wisconsin team.

Drew Allar seen on video cussing someone out after injury.

A very bizarre moment unfolded as Allar went to the locker room. He was caught on the NBC broadcast cussing someone out.

"Hey, who the f*ck are you? Sit the f*ck down," Allar appeared to say after turning around to confront someone that couldn't be seen on the camera.

You can watch the fired up moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, it's not known who Allar was cussing out. When watching it live, I at first thought he was yelling at a teammate given where he was on the field.

Someone quickly told me he thought he was yelling at a member of Wisconsin's band/cheer section. On the surface, that certainly makes a lot more sense.

What we do know for sure is that Allar was *NOT* happy. He made a point to turn around and confront the person who grabbed his attention.

Someone might want to claim he should have just kept moving. His rage doesn't actually bother me at all. If a fan/spectator/band member wants to cut it up with a rival player, then he should have the right to fire back. You can't take things too far, but a couple strong f-bombs have never hurt anyone. That's the kind of fire I'm sure Penn State fans love to see.

Unfortunately for the person he was yelling at, they got lit up on national TV and then had to watch the Badgers throw a winnable game away. Not a great night for the red and white in Madison. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.