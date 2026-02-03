Draymond Green Plays The Black History Victim Card While Complaining About White Ref

Some of the dumbest things every said into a microphone.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green complained about a white referee — emphasis on the white part — issuing him a technical foul following his team's loss to the Detroit Pistons last week. His race-obsessed postgame comments were out of line to begin with, yet days later, he concocted an even more ridiculous statement based in victimhood.

Green explained after the Warriors' loss on January 30 that he specifically took issue with referee JT Orr putting his hand in his face, which escalated the situation that turned into Green receiving his 10th technical foul of the season.

Orr had no right to put his hand in Green's face because Orr is a white man and Green is a black man, according to the four-time NBA champion.

"I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a black man in America, don't put your hand in my face," Green said.

A video of the exchange doesn't show a single moment in which Orr put his hand anywhere near Green's face.

It would have been entirely understandable if Green simply complained about an official putting his hand in his face, which again, never actually happened based on replay, but he immediately made the moment about race, and has since obsessed over skin color even further.

During the most-recent episode of his podcast, which was published three days after Green's initial comments about Orr, the Golden State forward played the black history victim card.

"Black people in America have suffered more than anyone. Black people have been mistreated more than anyone. Black people in America have been marginalized more than anyone. Black people in America have been dealt a bad hand since the beginning of time," Green explained.

"The reason I spoke about being a black man in America is because in everything that black people in America have gone through, I'm not okay with anyone for that matter, but in particular in this situation, a white man putting his hand in my face and telling me in his stern voice that ‘now is my chance not to say another word’ and put his hand up in my face.

"That's why I mention as a black man in America because I don't care what you're doing. I don't care where what the situation is, especially, you know, in a basketball game. That's not okay, and it's never going to be okay. I don't care your title, whether that's referee, coach, player, ball boy, statistician, anything in between. That's not okay."

The word absurd doesn't even begin to describe these comments from Green.

This is a professional basketball player who has earned nearly $230 million in his career on the court alone, and he's comparing getting a technical foul to black people who were actually mistreated in American history.

Draymond Green has no concept of reality, none. He's said more dumb things in his career than insightful things, yet making a call back to black history in America and attempting to relate it to receiving a technical foul in a basketball game. Well, it may not get more dumb than that.