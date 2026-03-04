Draymond Green Defends Hawks' Magic City Night Like It’s The Louvre: Strippers Are Art

The ATL Hawks' event, scheduled for March 16’s home matchup versus the Orlando Magic, has been contested by fans and players alike

Draymond Green thinks Atlanta strip clubs are high art, proving Luke Kornet was completely right. Hardly anyone considers Green to operate in good taste, which makes his stance on the whole Magic City Monday controversy fairly predictable.

The Golden State Warriors enforcer jumped on his podcast to push back against dissenters, siding with the event’s supporters and calling stripping a form of "art."

(A man with a wife and kids, by the way.)

"I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art, that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in…[Cardi B is] selling out stadiums and her background would be that. I don’t think Cardi B has esteem issues. So, I think that’s actually a negative vantage point on these women that are in this line of work; that because they choose this line of work that they have esteem issues."

The face-palming comedy of Green treating a gentleman’s club like an exhibit at the Louvre is a signature NBA folly.

Weeks ahead of the promotional event, major discourse broke out over the Atlanta Hawks’ cheeky "celebration" of strip club culture.

The event, scheduled for March 16’s home matchup versus the Orlando Magic, has been contested by fans and players alike for spotlighting the league’s sleazier side, with no shame to bear.

The NBA has spent millions trying to convince fans it is wholesome, only to undercut that image with a celebration of strip clubs.

Writing his dissertation on the event, San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet called out the obvious. He penned a Medium essay arguing that the league should cancel the promotion. Kornet sensibly stated that the NBA ought to protect and esteem women, which prompted ire from keyboard warriors.

NBA veteran Al Horford quickly jumped in to back him up.





In a sane world, Kornet is simply pointing out that a family sports franchise probably shouldn't glamorize strip club culture.



But lucky for Draymond, the Hawks are refusing to budge, the wings are still frying, and he genuinely believes he is defending high culture.

Kornet might be taking heat from the peanut gallery, but he seems to be the only guy in the room willing to admit the emperor has no clothes.

Or in this case, the dancers.

