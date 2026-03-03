Al Horford Agrees: Hawks’ Magic City Promo Is Super Sleazy

As if the NBA wasn’t short on trash.

San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet stepped out of the NBA script when he deliberately wrote a letter to issue caution against the Atlanta Hawks’ fan promo night: Magic City Monday, scheduled for March 16 against the Orlando Magic.

It's an event designated to celebrate strip club culture staples like lemon pepper wings, hip-hop and branded clothes that is sure to put a smile on parents' faces.





While it doesn’t affect him, Kornet spoke out against the celebration of Atlanta’s "institution" of strip clubs, which the event will highlight with some tongue-in-cheek appeal to fans.

But Kornet stood on principle and called out the Hawks for demeaning women with this celebration of strip clubs, and the opposition created by Kornet is steadily growing.

Joining his cause, former Atlanta Hawks favorite Al Horford spoke up on social media, commending Kornet’s call-out with a simple "Well done, Luke" while quote-tweeting the Medium blog written by the Spur that got the conversation started.

The promotion, which critics are labeling a sleazy spectacle, attempts to leverage Atlanta’s adult entertainment reputation for ticket sales. Even for the NBA or Atlanta Hawks, the promo night feels remarkably out of touch.

Sure, don't worry about load management, but get those butts in the seats with a salacious promo night. Horny uncles and players will love it, but when did sports fans stop mattering?

As for the Hawks, they're not budging after the pushback. A spokesperson for the team told Front Office Sports that despite calls to cancel the promotion, they are sticking to their original plans.

While a fair point, the "live and let live" NBA cohort refuses to exhibit any backbone.

The NBA cannot credibly lecture fans on social justice while simultaneously trying to be edgy by promoting notorious adult venues. It is tacky exploitation packaged as gross entertainment.

