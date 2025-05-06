Draymond Green Calls Out Dillon Brooks For 'Lacking Respect' During Playoff Series: 'Sucka'

Draymond Green's antics — often seen as rude, volatile, careless, harmful, and occasionally detrimental to the Warriors — are overlooked because Golden State keeps winning.

Their latest victory was ousting the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the 2025 playoffs, eliminating one of Green's rivals, Rockets enforcer Dillon Brooks.

Instead of celebrating with grace, Green took to his podcast to unload on Brooks.

Green criticized Brooks for skipping handshakes after the Warriors' Game 7 triumph and for comments suggesting he targeted Steph Curry’s injury to exploit a "blatant weakness."

"Dillon Brooks ran off the court. So when I say you see what guys are made of, he ran off the court like ain't shake nobody up," Green said.

"You admitted you was trying to hurt Steph's hand, which, again, fine by me bro. You understand what I'm saying? So if you gonna be on that type of time, wear shades in the press conference, you gonna be talking, you gonna be mister big bad wolf, don't lose and then not face the music.

"Don’t be that guy. Because, again, you lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment."

Green’s remarks aren’t entirely baseless, but his own history of questionable conduct makes his attacks on "Dillon the Villain" ring hypocritical. He condemned Brooks for writing checks with his mouth that his game couldn’t cash.

"But that’s who Dillon Brooks is. You know what I’m saying? We understand: You a sucka, man. Don’t be like that. Because you lose respect. When guys lose respect for you in this league, like, it don’t matter and it’s going to catch you in the end. Like, Dillon Brooks couldn’t come through in the series in large part because nobody on the court respects you."

In the first-round playoff series, Green averaged 7.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Brooks, by comparison, averaged 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across the seven games.

The bad blood between these two has yet to settle.

