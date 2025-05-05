Draymond Green Takes Cheap Shots Against Houston Rockets

Draymond's gonna Draymond.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet caught a stray from the NBA’s favorite enforcer, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, during a heated Game 7.

The Warriors eliminated Houston with a 103-89 victory, advancing to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs.

Green was up to his usual antics, flailing on the court to land a cheap shot.

VanVleet was the unlucky target, taking a swing to the face from Draymond after colliding with the Warriors vet.

Instead of reacting to VanVleet's defense normally, Green hopped, flailed and stuck his arm out to punch his opponent.

Officials assessed Green a technical foul for the hit, which Green's history of cheap shots may have influenced. VanVleet received a defensive foul.

To plenty of fans, that hit by Draymond was deliberately clumsy.

Despite the on-court intensity, the teams parted amicably, with Warriors and Rockets players, including Green and VanVleet, exchanging friendly words in front of Houston’s home crowd.

Another Rockets player, Alperen Sengun, collided forcefully with Green under the basket in the fourth quarter.

In Green's case, winning excuses a lot of errant behavior.

NBA fans can expect more Western Conference heat as Green’s Warriors take on Minnesota, pitting him against noted nemesis Rudy Gobert.

Draymond tallied 16 points, six rebounds and five assists on Sunday.

Two years ago, Draymond stomped on Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis, which triggered a suspension by the NBA during that postseason.

