Dr. Dre Is Training To Compete In Archery At 2028 Summer Olympics

Not to be outdone by Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav, Dr. Dre is the latest rap star to get involved with the Summer Olympics. But Dre (whose real name is Andre Romell Young) doesn't just want to attend the 2028 Games in Los Angeles — he wants to compete.

His sport of choice: archery.

Yes, for real. In fact, Dre told Entertainment Tonight he's "deadass serious."

"I actually started playing around with archery in junior high," the 59-year-old said. "I stopped for a while, and my son bought me a setup. I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90. Wouldn't that be interesting?"

That would, indeed, be interesting. And he'd get to do it in front of a hometown crowd. Dre was born and raised in Compton.

Apparently, Dre's friend Snoop is on board with the plan as well and has already started calling him "Braveheart."

The seven-time GRAMMY winner and co-founder of Death Row Records said he's going to hire a coach to get him ready for the Trials. And it sounds like he already has options.

Justin Huish — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA in archery — has offered to train Dr. Dre.

"Anyone can do it at any age. There's not really an age limit," Huish told TMZ. "You can be a phenom, and you don't really know."

Huish even offered to get Dre in touch with all the right people, including Team USA coaches.

"If you're really serious about this, hit me up. We'll make it happen!"

He's not just serious, Justin. He's "deadass serious."