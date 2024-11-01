Dr. Chao Medical Analysis Midseason Grades, With Lots Of Wins And One Significant L

So, @profootballdoc concedes he's taking an L on Jayden Daniels. We have to say that right at the top about Dr. David Chao because we don't want to bury the lede.

OutKick NFL coverage – accountable for our reporting and predictions – is picking this week to examine how NFL medical expert and Outkick contributor Dr. Chao has done so far this year in sharing his weekly injury analysis.

It is, after all, Week 9 of the 18-week NFL season and the right time for a midseason report card.

OutKick NFL Coverage Accountable

We've done this before, by the way, with OutKick's NFL draft coverage, and we did darn well.

And you'll soon understand Dr. Chao has done darn well also.

But there was the swing and a miss last week. That came in asserting that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, nursing a rib cartilage injury, would miss the game against the Chicago Bears.

Daniels played.

"I say I'm 95 percent accurate on video when I'm analyzing injuries," Dr. Chao said. "I was right on Jayden Daniels. It was a rib cartilage injury. But the return to play is always iffier based on what's discussed in the building and how he progresses.

"Yes, I'm wrong. And I'll take the L. But it's not stupid or silly with what I said. As a matter of fact, I will double down. He's not 100 percent this week. I would be surprised if he's 80 percent completions and the MVP and Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels that we have seen."

Daniels Wasn't Great, But He Played

Daniels indeed reported this week he's very sore. And he didn't practice until Thursday and was limited at that.

And he really wasn't himself against the Bears despite that iconic Hail Mary play. But the conclusion was wrong.

So Dr. Chao this season isn't going to be the 1972 Miami Dolphins. He's not undefeated.

But great? You decide:

Last week, Andy Dalton sprained the thumb in his right (throwing) hand in a car accident. Dr. Chao said he wouldn't play, but added that it wasn't exceedingly serious and he could play this week. Dalton didn't play, and this week has shown his injury indeed was not serious.

The Panthers are sticking with Bryce Young as their quarterback, but Dalton has been a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday – meaning he can play but isn't because of the coaching staff's choice to go with Young.

W.

Rice Call 100 Percent Correct

When Rashee Rice injured his knee there was speculation it was an ACL injury. On Oct. 4, Dr. Chao said it was a posterolateral corner sprain.

Some national reporters mentioned it was an LCL injury.

On Oct. 14, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Rice had surgery to repair his posterolateral corner.

W.

When Aidan Hutchinson broke his fibula and tibia, the Detroit Lions admitted the defensive end was out for the remainder of the regular-season. But coach Dan Campbell said he remained open to the idea Hutchinson could play in the Super Bowl if the Lions get that far.

Dr. Chao said he didn't wish to interrupt Campbell's dream, but that's not happening due in part to associated damage from the fractures.

Super Bowl Sunday is not this week, so we don't know.

Inconclusive.

McCaffrey Calls On The Money

When Christian McCaffrey missed the regular-season opener it was reported he was dealing with Achilles tendonitis and there was speculation he'd return for the second game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dr. Chao noted the gamble of McCaffrey suffering an Achilles tear and said he wouldn't play McCaffrey. McCaffrey didn't play.

W.

McCaffrey soon went off to Germany to get treatment on his Achilles and Dr. Chao not only correctly explained what the treatment was truly about – it wasn't to see a doctor it was to get a treatment not approved in the United States – but he also said the procedure would keep McCaffrey out until November.

McCaffrey is hopeful of playing when the 49ers return from current their bye week. Their next game is Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay.

W.

Jordan Love Early Season Call

Skylar Thompson took over for Tua Tagovailoa when the starter suffered a concussion against Buffalo. The following week, Thompson had a rib injury against Seattle and the Dolphins had to decide who to start in a prime time game against Tennessee.

Dr. Chao said Thompson might have been able to play with an injection, but the Dolphins would opt not to do that because Thompson, with only three NFL starts on his resume, had not practiced.

Thompson didn't play.

W.

And then a big one: Jordan Love.

In the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Love suffered an MCL injury in his left knee. It was supposed to require 3-4 weeks before he could return, but after two weeks, some were suggesting Love might play against the Tennessee Titans because the quarterback practiced during that week leading up to the game.

Dr. Chao said Love shouldn't play. He said he'd play the following week against Minnesota.

Love didn't play against the Titans and indeed did play against the Vikings.

W.

Love Wouldn't Play If Not Detroit

This week, by the way, Love is managing a left groin injury. He practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Packers host the Lions on Sunday.

"If this were a non-divisional opponent, he's not playing," Dr. Chao said. "If this weren't Detroit at home in Green Bay for first place, the decision would already be made to sit him because you have a bye week next, let's get him all the way back."

Dr. Chao said Love was hurt scrambling to the right in the first quarter last week and played until the third quarter when he left the game.

"If they can get to how he felt in the first quarter last week, he has a chance to play," Dr. Chao said. "The firm opinion here is if this were not Detroit at home, this is not a consideration. But this is a game they need.

"I can tell you, it's possible he plays. But if it weren't Detroit, he'd be ruled out."

Love has said he's "determined to play."