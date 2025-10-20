Doug Martin Representation Releases Statement Detailing Mental-Health Struggles Before His Death

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died Saturday in Oakland, Calif. News of his death was announced Sunday, shocking NFL fans who followed the "Muscle Hamster." He was 36.

Authorities said Martin was found unresponsive while in police custody after officers responded to reports of a possible break-in.

Police said Martin was detained after a brief struggle and suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Early reports on Martin’s death left many questions unanswered.

Late Monday, Martin’s longtime representation, Athletes First and CEO Brian Murphy released a statement addressing the circumstances surrounding his death and his private battle with mental-health challenges.

The statement confirmed that Martin’s parents had contacted local authorities for help during a mental-health crisis, which led to the police response preceding his death.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and other oversight agencies conduct a full investigation.

The statement read:

Athletes First and CEO Brian Murphy had the privilege of representing Doug Martin when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, following a stellar career at Boise State University.

Doug Martin’s distinguished NFL career — including two Pro Bowl appearances and a 2015 All-Pro honor — was celebrated by countless fans.

Off the field, Doug was deeply committed to serving the communities of Boise, Idaho, Stockton, and Oakland, California, where his generosity and spirit were well known. Privately, Doug battled mental-health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.

Following recent media reports about Doug’s untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support.

Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police.

An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway. The family requests privacy as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Martin, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2015 All-Pro, was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He rushed for more than 5,300 yards and 30 touchdowns over six seasons, including an excellent rookie year. He also played briefly for the Oakland Raiders before retiring.

Public tributes have continued from fans, former teammates and both the Buccaneers and Boise State football programs.

Authorities said the official cause of death will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. The investigation remains active.

