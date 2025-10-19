Tributes Pour In For Former Bucs Star Doug Martin, Dead at 36

Sad news in Week 7 as former Bucs RB Doug Martin was announced dead at age 36.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed the passing of former star running back Doug Martin, who died  Saturday. His family also released a statement on the former player's sudden passing.

The thickset runner picked up the nickname "Muscle Hamster" and stood out on his own during an era of dysfunctional Buccaneers offense — led by guys like Jameis Winston, Josh Freeman, Mike Glennon and Josh McCown. 

Martin ran for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, which included two Pro Bowl nods.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 5:  Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 30-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 17: Runningback Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Jaguars 12 to 8. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Martin tragically passed away at the young age of 36 and was remembered Sunday by fans and figures around the NFL as a rare standout from his days in Tampa Bay.

Martin's rookie season was one for the NFL history books, piling up 1,926 total yards and 12 TDs.

A statement from the Martin family read (via Fox Sports' Greg Auman): "It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

He played seven years in the NFL, starting as a coveted runner out of Boise State and a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Bucs, with whom he spent six seasons. Martin played a final season in 2018 with the Raiders.

Martin made believers out of fantasy managers as well, putting on all-time performances, including his Week 9 effort in 2012 against the Raiders — rushing for 251 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. One of his Pro Bowl selections came in his debut season.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) after a week 11 NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 20, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.  The Buccaneers won 19-17.  (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tributes poured out for Martin, including statements by the Bucs, Boise State, former teammate Gerald McCoy, and others.

TRIBUTES

