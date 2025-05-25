Double Duty Disaster: Kyle Larson Has Rough Day At Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600

Few people on the planet had a busier Sunday than Kyle Larson did as he attempted for the second time to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

That's 1,100 miles of racing at the highest level, which means even attempting it is a victory.

But Larson is a racecar driver, and that won't be enough to define Sunday as anything other than a rough day at the office.

It began with a delayed start to the 500 due to rain, and while Larson avoided the early chaos that plagued the first part of the race, he wound up losing his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, causing a multi-car incident in Turn 2 that ended his day in Indy.

Not ideal and certainly disappointing, but he had a quick flight from Indianapolis down to Charlotte to try to forget about it and get back in a NASCAR Cup Series frame of mind.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson started in second alongside Chase Briscoe, and it didn't take long before he had his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro out in front and was battling for the lead with his teammate and closest rival in the standings, William Byron.

However, while running out front all by himself, Larson lost the rear of his car and spun, but managed to keep it out of the wall.

That slid him down the order, and if that wasn't bad enough, Larson got caught out by an incident that started with contact between Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez.

That ended Larson's day, and it's a shame that it was so disappointing for him, but hey, that's racing. Sometimes it isn't your day.

Hopefully that doesn't deter Larson — or anyone else, for that matter — from attempting the Double, because it really is one of the neatest feats in all of sports.