Larson Comes Up Short In 1,100-Mile Quest, Crashes Out Of Indy 500

For the second year in a row, NASCAR star Kyle Larson set out to become the first driver in years to pull double duty and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Last year, his attempt was thwarted by Mother Nature, and it looked like that was going to be the case again after this year's race was slightly delayed due to spots of rain around the track.

Fortunately, the race got underway before the deadline that would have required Larson to hop out of the car and get replaced by IndyCar great and McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan.

But it was a chaos-filled afternoon with several cautions and restarts, and it was on one of those restarts when Larson's day came to an end.

After a few drivers narrowly escaped crashes of their own, Larson spun his No. 17 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren across the grass on the inside of Turn 2 and collected Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson in the No. 8 Honda.

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Sting Ray Robb in the No. 77 Chevrolet also wound up getting caught up in this one and went head first into the tire barrier on the inside of the back straight.

Fortunately, all drivers involved were able to hop out of their cars under their own power, but it was a major disappointment for Larson to come up about 250 miles short of completing the Indianapolis 500.

After the crash, Larson talked about what went wrong.

Now, Larson is going to head to the airport with the Hendrick Motorsports brass that were in Indy with him including Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, and they'll fly down to Charlotte where he'll get back to his day job, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for the Hendrick Motorsports in the Coca-Cola 600.