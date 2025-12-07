Don't Tell Skip Bayless That Bucky Irving Was Baptized Before Game Vs. Saints

When Travis Hunter was baptized earlier this season, it sent Skip into a tailspin.

Ahead of Sunday's NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Bucky Irving had some important personal business to take care of.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back was baptized Sunday morning before making his way to the stadium.

Irving's teammate, rookie linebacker David Walker, posted a video of the emotional moment on his Instagram story, writing, "Praise God!!! I'm happy for you brother. The best decision anyone can ever make!"

We've seen this before. And somewhere, Skip Bayless is seething.

Earlier this season, Jacksonville Jaguars' two-way star Travis Hunter was baptized before a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. Because that game resulted in a loss for Hunter and the Jags, though, Bayless accused him of being more focused on church than on football.

"Travis Hunter is starting to lose interest," the old man yelled at the clouds in a video posted to X. "He's starting to check out mentally on the Jags, so he was actually happy to be baptized on a game day morning because football isn't taking that much concentration or focus or pregame mental preparation."

Bayless questioned Hunter's desire and drive when it comes to his job.

"He will compete, but he is not driven to excel at football," Bayless ranted. "This is scary to me because no pro football player who's dedicated to playing pro football would have undertaken such an emotional event, a life-changing event on the morning of an early afternoon game. Nobody would do that."

But Hunter did that. And Irving did, too… and then he promptly took the field and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.

Of course, of all the extracurricular activities in which an athlete could partake before a game, devoting his life to the Lord feels like the least problematic.

But we'll look forward to Skip's next meltdown video to be sure.