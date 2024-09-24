Donna 'Mama' Kelce Wants You To Leave Travis Kelce Alone!

Forget your fantasy team … forget the Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat … forget all expectations of watching a grown man on the football field do his job because Donna Kelce wants you to leave her son alone!

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is going through a really tough slump to start the year, amassing just eight catches for 69 yards (not nice!) and zero touchdowns through three games.

All the chatter about Trav's partying offseason habits with baby-girl Taylor Swift is finally catching up with the nine-time Pro Bowl player.

Has fame and fortune finally derailed the 34-year-old Chiefs star? It appears so, and amid all the criticism, Donna Kelce is defending her baby boy.

Attending the premiere of FX's "Grotesquerie," which stars Kelce in a 10-episode slate, Mama Kelce was asked about her son's newfound criticism.

Even though Kelce looks to be a victim of his self-prescribed fame, Donna claims that Trav's just going through the motions of playing in the big leagues.

Are these excuses, or is Donna lucid? You be the judge.

Speaking with People Magazine, Donna said the following about Kelce's haters:

"You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes."

One primary complaint about Kelce's early-season slump is the apparent weight he's put on and kept on.

Spending his time traveling around as T-Swift's boo has kept his mind away from the game and the gym … and more fixated on Hollywood.

"You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball," Donna Kelce said, schooling fans on how the game works, "or trying to trip you up or hit you… so it’s kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7."

Not only is Kelce debuting his ‘serious’ acting chops on "Grotesquerie" (which looks admittedly bad), he's also booked future roles, including a cameo in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel.

Then there's his "New Heights" podcast, which generates QB-level paydays off the field.

Fans around the NFL suspect this could be his final year in the league.

Kelce sported an especially mopey face during Week 3's matchup against the Falcons after recording only four catches on five targets.

Whether Mama Kelce likes it or not, Travis looks distracted, and he's only got himself to blame for his lack of production. You can't act your way to a Pro Bowl season. Womp womp.

