Donald Trump Takes Lap On Daytona 500 Track, Sends Special Message To Drivers

President Donald Trump continues to prove that he cares more about sports than any other Commander-in-Chief in recent memory.

Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida, "The Great American Race" is underway - the Dayton 500, NASCAR’s biggest event. Thousands of racing fans, including OutKick’s Zach Dean , are celebrating one of the biggest events on the United States sports calendar.

Among the thousands there is President Trump, who came in on Air Force One and took his granddaughter on stage.

Trump attended the event in the past. In 2020, he served as the Grand Marshall of the event and gave the ceremonial call for drivers to begin the race.

This year, he drove with the Presidential motorcade on the track before the race started (this comes just one week after he attended the Super Bowl). During the lap, Trump sent the drivers a special message.

"This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I’m a really big fan of you people. (How) you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later."

Read: Daytona 500 Purse Reaches Record-Setting Number

Trump spoke with Fox Sports’ Jamie Little ahead of giving the "Start your engines" command and applauded the bravery of the men who undertake such a dangerous sport.

"They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it, and I’ve been here," the president said . "They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Indeed, they do.

Let’s hope Sunday’s race is as fantastic as Trump’s appearance at the event.