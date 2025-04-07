President Trump Shares Special Moment With Shohei Ohtani In The Oval Office During Dodgers' Visit

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid a visit to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2024 World Series, and while the entire squad's accomplishments were celebrated, President Donald Trump understandably put Shohei Ohtani under quite the spotlight.

As Trump rattled off facts and figures from the Dodgers' impressive resume from a season ago in front of the media, he took a moment to specifically highlight the numbers Ohtani put up last year. Specifically, how the Japan native became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani finished the 2024 regular season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

After delivering his speech about the Dodgers as a whole and receiving a custom No. 47 Los Angeles jersey from pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Trump welcomed Ohtani into the Oval Office.

The two posed for a few photos before the President told the Dodgers star that it was a "great honor" to have him stop by and that he is an "amazing athlete in person." President Trump also had Ohtani pose for photos next to the Declaration of Independence.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' football team is set to pay a visit to the White House on April 14 to celebrate their 2025 national title. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX at the White House in the near future. The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV-winning squad is expected to pay a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as well, after the team was unable to visit the White House due to the COVID-19 pandemic.