Donald Trump Sends Warning To NFL Teams Regarding John Harbaugh

Add Donald J. Trump to the list of folks pining over John Harbaugh. He joins just about every single NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, and even some who don't have one!

Looking at you, Dolphins. Allegedly, of course.

The president took to Truth Social Wednesday morning stating the most obvious thing on the planet right now: Someone needs to hire John Harbaugh, NOW!

Amen, Mr. President.

Listen to the president, NFL!

HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT

What a time to be alive. I'm all in, by the way. I think Trump should specifically call out Stephen Ross and the Dolphins, but that's just me being a miserable Dolphins fan stuck in 20 years of hell.

The Harbaugh-Trump relationship, by the way, has been percolating all season. For those who don't remember, John AND Jim visited Trump in the White House last summer.

As training camp began in Baltimore in July, an insufferable reporter predictably tried to get Harbaugh to say something nasty about the president.

He did not.

"You visited the White House with your brother recently," the reporter said. "It's obviously a divisive political time. In the past, Donald Trump has said denigrating things about Baltimore. As a prominent representative of Baltimore, what were your thoughts on making that visit?"

"How you framed that question … I would have framed the question like, ‘You’ve got a chance to go visit with the President, What was that experience like?'" Harbaugh responded.

"It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful.

"And it was an amazing experience. It's not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family."

The wokes did NOT like that response. The president, naturally, did. And now, six months later, Trump is demanding NFL teams hire the Super Bowl-winning coach ASAP.

What a wonderful time to be alive. Soak it in, folks. We are NEVER getting content like this again.