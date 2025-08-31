Donald Trump Renews His Call For Roger Clemens To Get In The Hall Of Fame
President Donald Trump is doubling down on his call to get Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame.
On Sunday, the president took to Truth Social to once again make a case for the legendary MLB pitcher, who spent time with four teams over 22 seasons.
"I hope that Major League Baseball is getting ready to put Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame, a place where he has belonged for many years! 354 Wins, second in Total Strike Outs, Low Earned Run Average, played in 6 World Series, 7 Cy Young Awards (A Record, by 3!), and was, during much of his career, unhittable," Trump wrote. "Never took drugs, there is no proof that he took drugs, has steadfastly refused that he took drugs. Frankly, I think he has a major lawsuit against Baseball. If it were me, I’d sue them.
This marks the second time this month that Trump has made a similar pitch (no pun intended) on Clemens’ behalf. On August 24, he posted his support for Clemens after playing a round of golf with him, and the pitcher was happy to get the support.
Despite having a resume unlike anyone in baseball history, Clemens is currently ineligible to get enshrined in Cooperstown.
He was listed in the 2007 Mitchell Report, among a slew of current and former MLBers, as having used PEDs. As a result, he did not get selected for the Hall of Fame by the PBWA in his final year of eligibility in 2022.