Buffalo Bills Players All Smiles While Snagging Photo With Donald Trump At Golf Course

A big group of Buffalo Bills players spent their Presidents' Day playing golf, and just so happened to run into the President himself at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

Tommy Doyle, Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Sam Martin, and Ryan Van Demark all stopped to take a photo with President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon. Brown, an offensive lineman for Buffalo, posted the photo to his Instagram with the caption "45-47."

Doyle, one of Brown's fellow O-linemen, was rocking a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, which is fitting while playing a golf course with Trump's name on the gate.

Getting to play an elite golf course in Florida with the fellas and then casually running into the President of the United States certainly makes for a memorable Presidents' Day.

President Trump made a quick stop at the Daytona 500 on Sunday a week after becoming the first active President to ever attend a Super Bowl in person. He could check off another sports event box later in the week when Team USA hosts Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final in Boston on Thursday.

Trump garnered big-time support from San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa during the 2024 season when he wore a ‘MAGA’ hat after a game. He was ultimately fined a little more than $11,000 for wearing the hat.

Bosa was also among the larger number of players around the league who did the ‘Trump Dance’ after big plays throughout the season.