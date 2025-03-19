Even At The NCAA Tournament, You Can't Escape The Politics Of Trump, Musk

LEXINGTON, KY - Turning the corner towards Rupp Arena to cover the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday morning, I almost ran into the back of the car in front of me because I was distracted by a large gathering of people holding signs and chanting in unison.

A rather large group of protesters were staged just outside the Hyatt hotel, right next to Rupp Arena, where the NCAA tournament is being held this week. They wanted anybody who would listen to help them "Make America Sane Again" and 'Defend Democracy."



March Madness isn't just confined to the basketball court. Turns out you can't escape the politics in this era of Donald, DOGE and Elon.

These particular folks picked the perfect spot for their protest. While their signs and chants focused on bigger fish, Congressman Andy Barr was a headline speaker at the $70-a-plate ‘Public Policy’ luncheon going on inside the hotel. Seeing that this would be the best opportunity to also get in front of the cameras with the media descending on Rupp Arena for basketball-related press conferences, plenty of folks were expressing their frustration with the current state of the country.

I'll give them credit. There were a few interesting signs, the usual catchy phrases being chanted, Ukrainian flags.

"I can't believe Andy Barr is going along with what Trump is doing in this country," one protester who did not want to be named, told me. "We've got Elon Musk handling our finances? Tell me how that makes sense? So, we're here to let our congressman know that we don't agree with how this country is being ran."

OK, everyone gets an opinion, which is a reason why we love this country. Clearly, this was a group that was ready for their voices to be heard, and what better way to do that in front of the curious media members also covering a – checks notes – basketball tournament?

What does any of this have to do with the NCAA Tournament? Nothing. Nothing at all. And yet politics worked its way into the conversation anyway just based on proximity, timing and what is likely good planning by the folks protesting.



So, after speaking with a few folks outside the Arena, I made my way inside Rupp to speak with some basketball coaches and players about the NCAA Tournament. Seeing that I'm here to cover basketball, and not politics, it was the smart thing to do. I'll leave the politics to Air Force One's newest passenger .

But, this was one interesting way to start my day covering this year's March Madness. Now, I'll focus on the politics of Louisville, playing an hour away from campus.