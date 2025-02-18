Donald Trump Jr. Is Bringing 'Steroid Olympics' To United States

The "Steroids Olympics", in which athletes are not only encouraged but expected to take steroids as they look to break Olympic records, looks like it is actually going to happen in America sometime this year.

In a major development, a new investor group led by Donald Trump Jr., has allowed for a "double-digit" million-dollar cash deal for the officially titled Enhanced Games and, honestly, I am PUMPED. (Sorry, Arnold!)

THIS SOUNDS AWESOME

"Getting the Trump name behind the Enhanced Games was a monumental effort. This is now a very American project," the president of the steroid-infused games Aron D'Souza told the New York Post. The Enhanced Games, which allow for athletes and participants to compete while taking legal steroids, will include events in track, swimming, weight lifting, "combat" and gymnastics. The competitors would all be paid with an additional $1+ million cash prize for anyone that tops an Olympic world record.

The event, which also has the backing of billionaire Peter Thiel, was initially going to be held overseas under the Biden Administration, but now with President Trump in office, things have changed, with the Trump name led by Donald Jr. making this a very real thing.

"Silicon Valley CEOs were by and large all Democrats until this election, and it was because of the Biden administration’s deep, deep antagonism towards innovation and technology," D’Souza continued before adding that he thinks the games, which have earned the nickname the "Steroid Olympics," will be a huge success and even believes that the International Olympics Committee is "very threatened" by the idea of them.

STEROID GAMES SET TO LAUNCH THIS YEAR

Listen, as someone who grew up in the MLB steroid era and saw McGwire, Sosa and Bonds rip the covers off of baseball, I'm of the opinion that they should be allowed into the Hall of Fame, with an asterisk.

The same thing should happen here.

Humans LOVE modern gladiators accomplishing feats that none of us ever could. The Olympics can still have non-tainted records (which even that is a stretch at times based on what we've seen from countries like China and Russia and various doping scandals) but that still shouldn't hurt someone taking legalized performance enhancing substances to try and absolutely RIP it out there in competition.

Although there's no official date for when the Enhanced Games will take place, they are hoping to launch later this year sometime in the winter in a warm, southern city.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE STEROID OLYMPICS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow or Email me: Michael.Gunzelman@OutKick.com