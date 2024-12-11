Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend Has Patriots Buzzing

Let's hope Donald Trump Jr. got an extra plus-one for his dad's inauguration next month, because buddy, he's gonna NEED it.

That's right. Don Jr. was spotted out in the wild last night with a brand-new woman by his side. Mere hours after ex-finance (allegedly) Kimberly Guilfoyle slated to be shipped off to Greece to be our great Ambassador, Donny Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson basically went public with their relationship.

What's a socialite, you ask? Don't worry, you are not alone. I had to Google it, too. Mainly because I'm heterosexual.

Merriam tells me a socialite is a person who is well known in fashionable society and is fond of social activities and entertainment.

So, meet Bettina Anderson – a person who is well known in fashionable society and is fond of social activities and entertainment:

Good stuff here from Bettina and Don

From our insider at the NY Post:

Donald Trump Jr. is dating glamorous Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson after splitting with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, multiple sources told Page Six.

The news comes after Trump, 46, and Anderson, 38, were photographed by the Daily Mail holding hands after a night out in Palm Beach Tuesday and making no effort to hide it.

"Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!" a source told Page Six.

The Post added that Trump Jr. and Kimberly have been split up for a while now, and it became obvious to outsiders a few months back that things were spiraling when they started publicly bickering at each other in the Mar-a-Lago hallways.

Sad. But, when one door closes, another opens – and Bettina Anderson pounced on the chance to get a slice of Trump pie. Don't blame her, either.

This is the Trump empire we're talking about here. You get in now – even at 47's ripe age of 78 – and you're set for life. It's like buying Bitcoin or Tesla stock. Just keep chipping away at it, and one day, you'll wake up a billionaire.

Anyway, good for Don Jr. and Bettina. And glad we all know what a socialite is now.

Win-win!



