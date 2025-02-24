Donald Trump And The Eagles Have A Nasty History Of White House Visits, And This One Is Off To A Murky Start

Sorry, Libs – the Philadelphia Eagles have NOT rejected the White House invitation … at least not yet.

Could they do it at some point down the line? Gee, I don't know, you tell me! This ain't exactly the Dallas Cowboys, you know.

But, as of today – right now – there isn't even an RSVP sitting on Jeffrey Lurie's desk.

Big J journalist Clay Travis broke the news this morning, much to the dismay of Libs far and wide who ran with a story from over the weekend that said the Eagles would NOT be visiting the White House this year.

Fake news!

"White House source: the Philadelphia Eagles have not rejected a White House invite. The reports that have gone viral on social media are fake news. The White House has not even sent the official invite to the Eagles yet," our fearless leader penned in a tweet early Monday.

Get used to this, folks

So, here's the backstory … a couple tabloid outlets reported this weekend that the Eagles had rejected the White House invitation to come and check out Trump's diet coke button after winning the Super Bowl earlier this month.

It's tradition, you know, for all league champs to visit the White House at some point. It had never really been a point of contention, until 2016, of course.

Hm. Wonder what happened then? Oh yeah! That's when Trump Derangement Syndrome started spreading across this great country like the Bubonic Plague.

Ironically enough, there is also a precedent here with the Eagles. Trump actually rescinded the White House invitation to Philly back in 2017 because of some pesky disagreement over the national anthem.

Or, as he so delicately put it at the time, some members of the team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

Amazing. What a time that was.

Eagles First Championship Team In Trump's Second Term

Anyway, the Eagles are the first team to win a title under Trump 2.0, which led to The Sun – an outlet that I personally use to keep up with hot Instagram influencers, but nothing else – reporting over the weekend that the team planned to scrub the trip all together.

Except, The Sun wrote this … story … three weeks ago – and three DAYS prior to the Super Bowl. It was largely ignored at the time, but caught steam over the weekend when a couple accounts over on Elon's Twitter picked it up.

"A a well-placed insider told The U.S. Sun that recent discussions between the players and the Eagles front office resulted in a "massive no" when asked if they would accept an invitation to the nation's capital.

"We focus on the game for now, but if we win the Super Bowl, we wouldn’t go to the White House," a member of the ownership group told The U.S. Sun.

Could it be true? Sure. Again, this ain't Joe Biden in office. This is Donald Trump. Tensions are all over the map – mostly from the left, which is stunning! – and this one could go either way.

I will say, this Trump term certainly feels different, especially when it comes to athletes and their willingness to support the president.

The Trump dance took off like a rocket ship last fall. The PGA has already met with him at the White House to try and work out a deal with LIV. He was cheered at the Super Bowl AND Daytona 500, and just last week gave the USA hockey team a nice little pep talk before they …

Well, we'll just leave it at that. No need to go into the details!

Anyway, it's a story to watch – and, frankly, will be over the next four years.

For now, though, nobody from the Eagles has checked yes or no … yet.