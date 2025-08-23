Trump Welcomes Back College Football With White House Hype Video: WATCH

Over the past year, the President has made it a priority to do whatever it takes to 'save college sports'

Congratulations to all the college football fans who have waited eight months to see action on the field return for the 2025 season. You can also add President Donald Trump to that list of people who are excited to see teams taking the field on Saturday.

Over the past year, Trump has made it a priority to do whatever was needed to "save college sports", with a focus on the ongoing conversation surrounding NIL and implementing rules that would help navigate this new era.

The President has welcomed several college teams to the White House for a celebration of their national championships. This list includes the Ohio State Buckeyes, who won the college football national championship last season. Trump also had the Florida Gators visit the White House, with OutKick in attendance for both events.

On Saturday, as Kansas State and Iowa State prepared to take the field in Ireland, the official White House X account posted its own hype video, welcoming back college football.

"Saturday In America. College Football is BACK"

One thing we can all agree on in this country (and that's pretty hard to do): it's a much better time of year when we are all watching college football.

As for the President, I would imagine he'll be attending a few games this season. It's also clear that the White House has gone all-in with their enthusiasm for college athletics.

I'll admit, I didn't expect the White House to deliver one of the best videos pertaining to college football this weekend. This is just the latest example of Trump continuing to show his support for collegiate sports, which plenty of conference commissioners and athletic directors will gladly accept, given the current landscape.

Either way, college football is back, after a very long offseason.