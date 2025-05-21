Donald Trump Is A Rockstar, Which I Didn't Fully Grasp Until Visiting The White House With Florida Gators

WASHINGTON, DC - As the Florida Gators made their way onto the stage inside the White House on Wednesday afternoon, I didn’t quite understand the rock star status of the man following them, President Donald Trump.

But my goodness, after waiting in line to enter the gates of the magnificent house that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue, I started to fully understand the allure of Donald Trump. Maybe it was because I had never attended a rally, presidential debate or covered an election, but it's fascinating to see how someone like Trump can draw the attention of a room.

There was already a massive line of guests lined up to go through security when I arrived, but unfortunately, I forgot my passport at the hotel, so I had the Uber driver turn around so I could go fetch it. Word to the wise, if you don't have a REAL ID, you aren’t getting into the White House without another form of ID. Ok, lesson learned.

As we were making our way inside for the event, since it had to be moved because of the weather, a loud ‘Orange & Blue’ chant erupted. And yes, it did carry over into the State Room before the ceremony started, which was an interesting way to kick off the event.

Donald Trump Fully Embraces College Athletics, And Tim Tebow

Standing in the State room, we were packed in like sardines, due to a massive number of Florida fans that showed up for the event. From former punter Tommy Townsend's father, to Marco Rubio, there were plenty of guests with ties to the Sunshine State, including Mr. Tim Tebow, who might've gotten the loudest ovation of the day, besides Donald Trump.

Just after the Florida basketball team took its place on the stage, it was Donald Trump walking in to a loud ovation that made me feel as though I was at a rock concert, and not inside the most prestigious house in America.

I thought Garth Brooks or Queen commanded a stage, but I was taken aback as Trump pumped his fist to the crowd as he took to the podium. I'll be honest, I didn't get it at first, when Donald Trump came around on the scene. Was this some type of fabricated crowd? Were they piping in noise like they do at some stadiums across the country?

No, it was honestly one of the most interesting experiences of my life, and I've covered plenty of national championships in all collegiate sports. I kept getting pushed from behind by young fans, while contemplating if I wanted to stick an elbow into one of them because of the lack of room. I even asked an Air Force officer at one point to extend the barrier rope a bit, so that my legs wouldn't give out, which would have made me fall down and embarrass myself in front of everyone.

Fighting For A Breath Inside The White House Like I Was At A Concert

But, I was good. Once, I gave the side eye to one young fan wearing a Florida baseball cap.

The only thing I could compare it to was being run over by fans during the Tennessee vs. Alabama game in 2022, surrounded by 50,000 fans on a football field with nowhere to go. When I say this was a once in a lifetime opportunity, I mean it. I do not care which side of the aisle you are on, or how much you dislike one president compared to another. There is nothing like being in a house filled with so much history, while the leader of the free world is standing right in front of you.

And you did not have to wait long before you realized there was an event going on celebrating the Florida Gators, as the White House band started to play Tom Petty's ‘Free Falling’. Though they might have messed that one up, since ‘I Won’t Back Down' is the official song played before the fourth quarter in Gainesville. But the 400 or so fans inside the room had no problem joining in on the fun.

In a way, Donald Trump reminds me of another Florida legend, former football coach Steve Spurrier, in that he knows how to grab the room's attention, and he's got enough jokes to garner a number of loud chuckles from the crowd.

"I'm going to take them down to the Oval Office and give them a coin, and we'll take some pictures," Donald Trump told the basketball team. "Would you like that? I think it will be fun, let's go."

And judging by the faces, and the loud ‘YES’ response from the Gators basketball team, and head coach Todd Golden, you could tell that the President was just happy to see smiles on the faces of the entire team. It did not feel fake. He actually enjoys being around these men, considering how much college sports he watches, while ripping off a joke about how the Gators almost blew the national championship game against Houston.

May 21st, 2025 Will Be A Day I Never Forget. Neither Will The Gators

The day was surreal, if I'm being honest. I never would've imagined going to the White House to cover an event tied to sports, besides what's probably coming with a college athletics commission. But, I could feel the energy circumventing through this gigantic house, and it's clearly something I will never forget.

On Wednesday, I think I finally realized how big of a star Donald Trump was, especially in a venue that wasn't located in the south like Bryant Denny Stadium. And, I think it will be a tough task to get the smiles off each Florida Gators basketball player's face, as the President called out their names on stage.

This was a day I'll carry with me for the rest of my life, and I've got the picture, and a byline, to remember it by. But most importantly, I finally got to experience what it was like to attend a rock concert where the venue was only supposed to hold three hundred people.

For at least one day of my life, I got to cover the White House, and for that I'm forever grateful. It's funny where life takes you, and today it was inside the State Room, covering the Florida Gators, who were the co-headliners with Donald Trump.