Donald Trump Calls For Commanders And Guardians To Change Names Back To Redskins, Indians

The franchise names were dropped in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

President Donald Trump wants to make Washington’s NFL franchise and Cleveland’s MLB franchise great again.

The two two teams in question, the Commanders and Guardians, were formerly the Redskins and Indians. During the height of wokeness, the teams changed their names because the culture writ large deemed them offensive.

Of course, very few people said anything negative about the names in the 80-plus years of the Redskins existence or the 100-plus years of the Indians’ existence , but I digress.

Both decisions were a huge mistake, considering that it’s not offensive and, as is the case with the Redskins, many Native Americans want(ed) the name to stay the same . With the cultural attitude shifting in a more conservative direction, Trump wants both sports teams to ride that momentum and revert back to their previous names.

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them…We are a country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!"

This marks the second time this month that Trump has made such a statement.

Whether the franchises follow through remains to be seen. It would certainly be a great step in the right direction and erase one of the most obvious reminders of how wokeness worked to ruin sports.

Chances are Trump isn’t going to let up on the issue anytime soon. Once he sets his mind on something, he rarely ever does.